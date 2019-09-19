The Red Bull Soapbox Race on Sept. 28 in The Colony is expected have a lot of people and a lot of cars.
But event organizers are making sure there aren’t a lot of headaches that come with it.
Red Bull officials are informing residents of road closures the week leading up to the derby, which will take place at Austin Ranch. The free event opens to the public at 11 a.m. The race starts at 1 p.m. and wraps up at 5 p.m.
While there will still be 24-hour access for Plano neighborhoods near the race site, there will be some adjustments.
On Sept. 25 eastbound Windhaven Parkway will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Plano Parkway to Saintsbury Road.
The same section will be closed Sept. 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Sept. 27.
Eastbound and westbound Windhaven from Plano Parkway to Saintsbury will be closed from 9:30 a.m. Sept. 27 to 6 a.m. Sept. 28.
On Sept. 28 eastbound and westbound Windhaven from Plano Parkway to Midway Road will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and from Plano Parkway to Saintsbury from 6 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 29.
At Austin Waters, the entrance at Walnut Creek Lane and Windhaven will be closed from 9:30 a.m. Sept. 25 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 29. Residents are asked to use the entrance/exit at Austin Waters and Plano Parkway instead.
Businesses at Plano Parkway and Windhaven may be impacted. Windhaven entrances east of Plano Parkway will be closed from 9:30 a.m. Sept. 25 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 29. Motorists are encouraged to use entrances via Plano Parkway. Entrances into the parking lots for businesses west of Plano Parkway will be open.
In addition the parking lots south of Windhaven between W. Arbor Hill Way and Saintsbury will be closed between 9:30 a.m. Sept. 27 and 4:30 p.m. Sept. 29.
Organizers said rideshare services won’t be able to access Thousand Oaks at Austin Ranch or Flatiron District at Austin Ranch between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sept. 28.
Plano residents who live north and south of Windhaven west of Midway will have access to their neighborhoods via Midway, officials said.
Residents of Pointe West will receive two placards to place on their dashboards that will allow them access to Windhaven through the Midway closure between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sept. 28.
Plano residents who live on the south side of Windhaven, west of Midway, will have access via Midway and Willowdale Drive, officials said.
The soapbox race features teams in homemade, non-engine cars racing through a downhill course filled with obstacles.
Teams are judged on speed, creativity of their car and showmanship.
