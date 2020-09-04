On Tuesday, Plano Police Department made a second arrest concerning a series of aggravated robberies that took place on July 29 near Shiloh Road and 14th Street, near apartment complexes by Shoshoni Park and other surrounding areas. The case is still under investigation.
The two suspects who have been arrested so far were Jermarcus Tyrell Thomas, who was arrested Tuesday, and Darion Von’Shaud Davis, was arrested Aug. 15. Plano police believe there are two to three other culprits at large.
Officer David Tilley said that victims were targeted in the early hours of the morning on July 29 and robbed by gunpoint with a handgun. Although only five robberies took place in Plano on July 29, Tilley said Plano PD believes the same individuals responsible for the July 29 robberies also committed similar crimes in Richardson and Dallas.
Plano PD alleges that Thomas and Davis, along with two to three other individuals, have been targeting local Latino populations for robberies. Tilley said he believes it is because some undocumented immigrants carry large sums of cash (due to not being eligible to open a bank account in some cases), may not carry an ID, and are unlikely to report crimes to law enforcement due to fear of deportation or previous negative experiences with the police force in their countries of origin.
In addition to an English version of a public notice informing the community of Thomas’ arrest, Plano PD also released the same version in Spanish in hopes that other victims will feel safe coming forward to report the crimes and reclaim their stolen belongings.
This comes nearly a year and a half after ICE raided a business just a few miles down the road in Allen and arrested 284 workers. Raids like this may deter undocumented members of the local Latino community from reaching out to law enforcement for assistance.
Tilley explained that the ICE raid had no relationship with the Allen or Plano Police Department and that Plano PD has “no association with ICE.”
Addressing concerns some undocumented members of the Plano community might have about their relationship with law enforcement, Tilley said that Plano PD will offer the “same services regardless of (immigration) status”.
“They’re just trying to make a better life for their family. And we understand that. We’re not here to cause them more pain and discomfort — we're here to help them out where they need help. If they are a victim of a crime, they’re going to get the same services as any other citizen or guest in our city.”
Tilley and Plano PD ask that any other victims of similar aggravated robberies come forward so Plano Police Department can return recovered stolen property to its rightful owners.
