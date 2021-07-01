U.S. Congressman Van Taylor (TX-03) announced the launch of his 2021-22 Congressional Youth Advisory Council.
Each year, the Congressional Youth Advisory Council offers students a unique opportunity to learn about the federal government, discuss public policy and local Collin County issues, and interact with their federal representative and congressional staff while serving their community.
Congressman Van Taylor stated, "Each previous class of CYAC participants have proven Collin County is home to engaged, energetic, and incredibly involved high school students who want to help others and improve their community. I'm always inspired by the outstanding students and future leaders I meet when visiting schools throughout Texas' Third Congressional District and am excited to announce my third Congressional Youth Advisory Council."
The Congressional Youth Advisory Council is open to all high school students who reside in Texas' Third Congressional District. Applicants are invited to submit the application and other required materials.
To be considered for the program, students must submit their application and supporting materials no later than 5:00 PM on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Students may serve no more than one year on the CYAC. For more information about the Congressional Youth Advisory Council, or to apply, visit VanTaylor.house.gov/CYAC.
For additional questions, contact Emma Mcilheran in Congressman Taylor's Collin County office by phone at 972-202- 4150 or at Emma.Mcilheran@mail.house.gov.
