Texas Health Resources will provide COVID-19 vaccines without an appointment this week only at three community clinics in North Texas.
Individuals age 16 and up can walk in and receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a Texas Health Community Clinic in Dallas, Plano, and Corinth. The second dose is required three to six weeks after the first dose, according to Texas Health and Human Services.
"We're privileged to serve as a vaccination hub and help protect members of the community from COVID-19," said Winjie Miao, Texas Health’s senior executive vice president and chief experience officer. "It’s moving to see how many people are coming in, and how grateful they are for the opportunity to be vaccinated."
The three clinics have received more than 50,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week to distribute to community members who choose to receive the shot.
Texas Health has administered more than 260,000 vaccines to employees, spouses, volunteers, and members of the public.
The vaccine is available April 20-24, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at these walk-in locations:
Texas Health Community Clinic
9330 Amberton Pkwy
Dallas
Texas Health Community Clinic
Sam Johnson Recreational Center
401 W. 16th Street
Plano
Texas Health Community Clinic
3305 Corinth Parkway
3rd Floor
Corinth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.