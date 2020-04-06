Members of the Texas National Guard arrived in Plano this weekend with a simple mission: feeding our community’s most needy people across the 13 counties that the North Texas Food Bank serves.
The humanitarian effort will provide a helping hand to the Food Bank as they work toward increasing distribution to meet the growing need in the region.
One of the side effects of the COVID-19 pandemic is an increased need at the North Texas Food Bank and their Feeding Network of Partner Agencies. The Guard's support will help the food bank meet its mission of closing the hunger gap in North Texas.
“The food bank and their member agencies play a critical role in North Texas,” Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere said. “The support from the National Guard will allow for them to continue to meet their mission. We know that as the weeks go on, the need for support will only continue to grow.”
Effective today, more than 250 members of the Texas National Guard will be mobilized in support of the North Texas Food Bank.
Guard members will be on-site initially for 30 days and will be applied in four areas:
Production line: Approximately 140 will be immediately put to work on the production floors, creating family meal boxes for distribution.
Mobile Pantry distribution: Approximately 30 will be deployed to expand growing mobile pantry distributions
Warehouse and Supply Chain: About 30 guard members will be trained in warehouse operations and 12 will be allocated as drivers.
Partner agency support: Around 50 will assist partner agencies who are also in need of support.
“The team at the food bank is thankful to all of our public leaders who helped to bring in these additional resources,” said President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank Trisha Cunningham.
“Our goal is to serve as many people as possible, as safely as possible. Support from the National Guard will allow us to have the manpower to make thousands of food boxes each week, making these available to our partners and via our mobile pantry program.”
The food bank’s mobile pantry efforts have seen an increased demand in recent weeks due to the pandemic. Normal distributions served an average of 300 households. Distributions recently have surged from 1,000 to almost 2,000 households served.
“Our Texas Guardsmen live, work and train in communities across Texas,” Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, the Adjutant General of Texas said. “These citizen soldiers and airmen are your neighbors and they are deeply invested in keeping our friends and fellow Texans safe.”
The support the Texas National Guard is providing will also provide some needed relief for other local nonprofits. The food bank will work to transition the Get Shift Done workers that were serving at their warehouse locations to other local nonprofits who are also looking to meet the increased demand.
“This pandemic has brought uncertainty to our region, but it has also brought together a caring community," Cunningham said.
"We will face this together and come out stronger on the other side. To each person that has donated food or funds, has worked in our warehouse or advocated for our mission, I thank you. We truly could not do this without you."
