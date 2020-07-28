Three men have been arrested for murder in the 2017 shooting death of 58-year-old Plano man Christopher Collinvitti.
Ladarus Demarquis Earl Keys, 27 of Cedar Hill; Christopher Jamond Walker, 28 of Arlington; and Jacob Anthony Malin, 27 of Arlington have all been arrested and charged with capital murder.
Shortly before 9 p.m. Nov. 7, 2017, Plano police were dispatched to a shooting incident in the 7900 block of Case Drive in north Plano. Upon their arrival, they located Collinvitti inside his garage with a gunshot wound and determined he was deceased.
After an extensive investigation by the Plano Police Department Crimes Against Person’s Unit, three men were recently identified and have been arrested in connection with the murder. Keys is being held in the Collin County Detention Center, Walker is at the Tarrant County Detention Center, and Malin is in custody at the Yazoo City Federal Correctional Institution in Mississippi.
Police believe robbery was the motive in the murder, and the investigation remains ongoing.
