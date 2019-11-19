Carmen Abigail Moreno

On Sunday night, the Plano Police Department was contacted to do a welfare check by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office at a residence in the 2300 block of Pebble Vale Drive, near US 75 and Park Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased man and woman.

Two women believed to be associated with the deaths were arrested outside Waco and are currently in custody at the McLennan County Jail. According to the Waco Tribune Herald, both women had blood on them at the time of their arrests, and officials found two large knives, one that appeared to have blood on it, in their possession.

The suspects, Carmen Abigail Moreno and Cynthia Alixandra Wingate, face multiple charges McLennan County, including possession of methamphetamine, possession of prescription drugs, possession of identifying information of an elderly person and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Neither Moreno nor Wingate have been charged in the deaths, and the investigation remains ongoing.

