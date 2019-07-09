The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) construction project at U.S. 75 and President George Bush Turnpike (PGBT) is moving toward its last phase of construction and nearing completion.
TxDOT is ready to complete the connections of westbound and eastbound PGBT to northbound U.S. 75. This work will require the closure of each of these connection ramps from PGBT to northbound US 75.
CLOSURES
TxDOT has indicated the PGBT connections to northbound U.S. 75 will be closed starting at 8 p.m. Friday, July 12.
- PGBT eastbound to northbound U.S. 75 will reopen at 5 a.m. Tuesday, July 16
- PGBT westbound to northbound US 75 will reopen at 5 a.m. Saturday, July 20
DETOURS
PGBT westbound to northbound U.S. 75 traffic will be detoured to the “Ave K/Plano Rd” exit, onto the frontage road of PGBT and then to the northbound frontage road of U.S. 75.
To facilitate the increase in traffic volume, a temporary traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of the two frontage roads. Traffic on the northbound U.S. 75 frontage road will be able to use the new bypass lane that crosses under Plano Parkway, allowing traffic to avoid the traffic signal at Plano Parkway.
PGBT eastbound to northbound U.S. 75 traffic will be detoured onto southbound U.S. 75, then exit to “Galatyn Parkway/ Campbell Rd” exit. Traffic will be then directed to the northbound U.S. 75 direction.
Message boards will inform motorists of the detour routes. All timelines are subject to change with weather.
