Power outages have impacted traffic signals throughout the city of Plano, city officials said Monday.

“Crews are addressing as quickly as possible,” the city stated. “Treat intersections without working lights as four-way stops. Stay off the roads if you can. Be extremely cautious if can’t.”

The following is a list of city closures and altered hours:

All recreation centers and libraries:

Monday, Feb 15, 2021

Closed

All dog parks:

Monday, Feb, 15 2021

Closed due to weather conditions

Trash, recycling, bulky, and yard trimming services:

Monday, Feb 15, 2021

Delayed until road conditions improve. We will continue to evaluate conditions daily and determine if and when services can resume. Place your cart at your collection point as usual and leave it there until it is collected.

Plano Municipal Court:

Monday, Feb 15, 2021

Closed. Trials and hearings set on the 15th using Zoom will be re-scheduled. Parties will be notified.

Planning and Zoning meeting

Monday, Feb 15, 2021

Cancelled due to the combination of rolling blackouts associated with the weather conditions, COVID-19 limitations, and due process concerns. Zoning cases and associated plans will be rescheduled for March 15, so notices may be sent. Other items will be approved.

The COVID-19 Hotline

Monday, Feb, 15, 2021

Not operating today. Leave a message and your call will be returned or email askplano@plano.gov

Front Counter for Water Bill Payments

Monday, Feb, 15, 2021

Closed. Online payment is available.

Day Labor Center

Monday, Feb 15, 2021

Closed

DART is suspending rail service through 11:59 p.m., Wednesday. Bus routes continue to operate Saturday schedule.

