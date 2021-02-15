Power outages have impacted traffic signals throughout the city of Plano, city officials said Monday.
“Crews are addressing as quickly as possible,” the city stated. “Treat intersections without working lights as four-way stops. Stay off the roads if you can. Be extremely cautious if can’t.”
The following is a list of city closures and altered hours:
All recreation centers and libraries:
Monday, Feb 15, 2021
Closed
All dog parks:
Monday, Feb, 15 2021
Closed due to weather conditions
Trash, recycling, bulky, and yard trimming services:
Monday, Feb 15, 2021
Delayed until road conditions improve. We will continue to evaluate conditions daily and determine if and when services can resume. Place your cart at your collection point as usual and leave it there until it is collected.
Plano Municipal Court:
Monday, Feb 15, 2021
Closed. Trials and hearings set on the 15th using Zoom will be re-scheduled. Parties will be notified.
Planning and Zoning meeting
Monday, Feb 15, 2021
Cancelled due to the combination of rolling blackouts associated with the weather conditions, COVID-19 limitations, and due process concerns. Zoning cases and associated plans will be rescheduled for March 15, so notices may be sent. Other items will be approved.
The COVID-19 Hotline
Monday, Feb, 15, 2021
Not operating today. Leave a message and your call will be returned or email askplano@plano.gov
Front Counter for Water Bill Payments
Monday, Feb, 15, 2021
Closed. Online payment is available.
Day Labor Center
Monday, Feb 15, 2021
Closed
DART is suspending rail service through 11:59 p.m., Wednesday. Bus routes continue to operate Saturday schedule.
