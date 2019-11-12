A cold front stuck Monday afternoon, almost clearing the Plano Flags of Honor installation at Oak Point Park. Flags were blown off their masts and individual veteran and first responder story cards and dog tags were scattered throughout the field. Rotary Club members members were aided by locals driving by who pulled over and volunteers from T-Mobile in clearing the field.
Weather forces early end, cancellations on Veterans Day
