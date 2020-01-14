The Plano West Jazz Band invites the community to "Glenn Miller Night," an evening of dinner and dancing to live jazz music, on from 6-9:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at Plano West High School, 5601 W. Parker Road, in the cafeteria.
Swing dance lessons will begin at 6 p.m., followed at 6:30 p.m. by a dinner buffet and dessert, catered by Ferrari's Pizzeria. The award-winning Plano West Jazz Band will begin playing at 7:30 p.m.
The Plano West Jazz Band is regarded as one of the premier high school jazz bands in the country. Last year’s Plano West Jazz Ensemble was selected to perform at the 2018 Jazz Education Network (JEN) Conference in Dallas, the largest annual Jazz Convention in the world.
In the spring of 2017 the Plano West Jazz Ensemble was selected as one of the elite 15 finalists in the prestigious 22nd Annual Essentially Ellington Jazz Band Competition and Festival, and the band performed at Lincoln Center in New York City in May 2017. In 2015 the Plano West Jazz Ensemble was selected as the 2016 Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Invited High School Jazz Ensemble.
Throughout the years, many of the Plano West Jazz Ensemble students, under the direction of Preston Pierce, have made the Texas All-State Jazz Band, and many have gone on to study jazz as part of their university curriculum. This year Plano West has sent the greatest number of student musicians in Texas to the All-State Jazz Band.
"We invite the community to come enjoy this fun night and experience the amazing talent of the Plano West Jazz Band as they play the music of jazz greats such as Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington, and many others," Pierce said. "I can't say enough about this talented group of young people. Join us for a delicious dinner, live music, and dancing, and support the band on this wonderful evening."
Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at planowestband.org through Jan. 28. Tickets are limited and are expected to sell out in advance.
