West Plano Emergency Room is now open at 2000 Dallas Pkwy #100, at the corner of Park Blvd and the Dallas North Tollway.
West Plano Emergency Room is a Hospital Outpatient Department of The Colony ER & Hospital and offers comprehensive emergency care to Plano and the surrounding communities, open 24/7, 365 days a year.
A soft-opening event is planned for mid-June; follow the West Plano Emergency Room Facebook page for news on the upcoming celebration. West Plano Emergency Room was founded on a simple yet visionary idea; to expand The Colony’s convenient medical reach and bring quick, compassionate emergency care to the public in a neighborhood setting.
By providing immediate access to the best physicians, nurses, and staff the community has to offer, our mission is to become the go-to emergency care destination for local and neighboring areas.
“I enjoy being able to see patients quickly and make an uncomfortable day as good as possible. It’s also nice to have time with my patients and know that their care will be efficient but as thorough as needed,” said Dr. Stephenson, West Plano Emergency Room physician. “Our highly trained staff of nurses and doctors are equipped to provide top-tier care for any medical emergency – from serious illnesses, chronic conditions, and allergic reactions to broken bones, injuries, and everything in between.
“West Plano ER offers concierge-level emergency medical care with no wait. When you’re in pain from a kidney stone, a broken wrist or other emergencies, the time to see a physician makes a big difference,” Stephenson said.
“The physicians at West Plano ER are board-certified and have extensive emergency medicine experience. When my family needs medical attention, I want them to see someone knowledgeable fast, and this facility offers that.”
It is the goal of West Plano Emergency Room is to provide to an alternative option for those who should need emergency room services.
The surrounding areas of Frisco, Plano, Castle Hills and Lewisville will benefit from this convenient location staffed with board certified physicians 24/7.
West Plano Emergency Room’s 47,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility houses the most advanced imaging and laboratory equipment available, including an ultrasound machine, X-Ray generator, and CT scanner. And the beautifully designed interior was created with the patient in mind. The facility provides patients a welcoming and relaxing atmosphere with the colors, furnishing and flat-screen monitors in every room.
“We look forward to exceeding expectations and becoming the reliable, go-to emergency hospital for Plano and the surrounding areas,” facility officials said.
For the compassionate care you deserve without the wait, visit West Plano Emergency Room.
For additional information or questions, contact marketing director, Jennifer Christoferson.
