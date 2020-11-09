Having served as a board member for several years, and with his inspiring leadership credentials, it was a no-brainer when Lt. Col. (ret.) Allen West was selected to serve as president and CEO of The Hope Center earlier this year.
“I see myself as The Hope Center’s biggest champion,” West said. “Its role in expanding the impact and influence of the ministries it serves goes largely unnoticed, and it’s my goal to bring the attention to the center that it deserves.”
The Hope Center is a one-of-a-kind 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides significantly reduced rates on office space, free event and meeting spaces, on-site IT services and much more to its 60+ Christian nonprofit tenant community. As such, it equips these Christian ministries, in a collaborative environment, to expand their reach and multiply their impact for Christ in north Texas and around the world. It also makes affordable meeting and event spaces available to local churches and other groups in need of such space.
“There is nothing like The Hope Center anywhere else in the nation or the world, and it provides such a vital service extending the efforts of these Christian organizations doing good work here and abroad, that I want nothing more than to see that effort expanded and increased,” West elaborated. “I am excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to working with the good people throughout north Texas to make that happen.”
Originally from Atlanta, West is the third of four generations of military servicemen in his family. During his 22 year career in the United States Army, Lt. Col. West served in several combat zones and received many honors including a Bronze Star, three Meritorious Service Medals, three Army Commendation Medals, one with Valor device, and a Valorous Unit Award. In 1993 he was named the US Army ROTC Instructor of the Year.
In November of 2010, West was elected to the United States Congress, representing Florida's 22nd District. As a member of the 112th Congress, he sat on the Small Business and Armed Services Committees and was instrumental in passage of the 2011 and 2012 National Defense Authorization Acts.
He is a Newsmax TV Contributor, an author of several books; Guardian of the Republic: An American Ronin’s Journey to Family, Faith and Freedom; Hold Texas, Hold the Nation; Victory or Death, We Can Overcome, An American Black Conservative Manifesto.
West is the former director of the Booker T. Washington Institute, the Texas Public Policy Foundation, as well as the former Executive Director of the National Center for Policy Analysis in Dallas. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee as well as two Master’s degrees - one from Kansas State University and another from the US Army Command and General Staff Officers College.
An avid distance runner and a Master SCUBA diver, West enjoys cheering for his beloved Tennessee Volunteers in his spare time. He is married to Dr. Angela Graham-West, a financial adviser, and they have two daughters, Aubrey and Austen.
West is a legacy life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, a life member of the Association of the United States Army, and the Society of the First Infantry Division, life member and is a Board of Directors member of the National Rifle Association. He is an inductee into the University of Tennessee Army ROTC Hall of Fame, as well as serves on the Board of Advisors of Amegy Bank, Dallas Region. West was appointed by Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to the Texas Sunset Advisory Commission.
For more information about The Hope Center, please visit thehopecenter.org. To request an interview with Lt. Col. (ret.) West about his work with The Hope Center, contact Melany Ethridge at melany@alarryross.com.
