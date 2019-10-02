Windhaven Meadows Park splash pad

City officials have turned off the water at the Windhaven Meadows Park splash pad, which opened last Monday, citing safety concerns.

 City of Plano

The Plano Parks and Recreation Department announced today it is taking action to ensure safety at a small portion of the new all-abilities playground at Windhaven Meadows Park, which opened last week.

The splash pad surface becomes slippery when the water is turned on. City officials said safety is a top priority and have turned off the water at the splash pad.

"We will not turn it on again until the concerns are resolved and we are certain it is safe for our patrons," a city statement said. "We apologize for any inconvenience to those families who were enjoying the water feature or looking forward to playing on it."

Parks and rec staff are working with the designer of the facility to evaluate ways to improve the surface. The city is asking for understanding in this matter and pledges to reopen the splash pad as soon as possible.

