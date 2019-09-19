Stacy Davidson, 52, of Wylie, Texas, was sentenced to 60 years in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced on Monday.
"Children everywhere are now safe from this monster because of this brave and innocent child's courage," Willis said after the sentencing.
Although not a relative, Davidson knew the child and sexually abused her over the course of a year starting when she was 5 years old. In November 2018, about three years after the abuse stopped, the child told her father about it, and her parents then reported the abuse to law enforcement.
Wylie Police Department Detective Amanda Fields and Corporal Helen Taylor investigated the case. The victim was forensically interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County and disclosed details about the abuse.
During the punishment phase of trial, prosecutors introduced evidence of a 2015 FBI investigation involving Davidson and child pornography. An FBI special agent testified that during their investigation it was discovered that hundreds of child pornography media files had recently been opened on Davidson's computer. This was considered by the court when determining Davidson's sentence.
