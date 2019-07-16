The Collin County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men last week after the department’s Child Exploitation Unit (CEU) discovered child pornography and dog torture videos in a home in the 100 block of Pheasant Run in Wylie.
Deputies arrested Sean Bartlett, 38, and Logan Bridgefarmer, 20. Bartlett was charged with cruelty to non-livestock animal and possession of child pornography, both third-degree felonies. Bridgefarmer has been charged with cruelty to non-livestock animal.
The CEU, upon search of the house, found the images and videos on a computer during the execution of a search warrant. Analysis of the computer revealed the child pornography images and videos of a small Dachshund dog being tortured at the residence.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office commented that the dog is OK.
"We are absolutely committed to stand between good and evil and to pursue those who would perpetrate such heinous crimes,” Sheriff Jim Skinner said in a release. “There's a special place for anyone that possesses child pornography and would torture an animal like was done here … in Texas we call it the state penitentiary."
Bartlett is being held on a $75,000 bond, and Bridgefarmer is being held on a $150,000 bond. Both are in the Collin County Detention Facility.
