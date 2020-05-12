Plano restaurant Norma’s Cafe announced it is teaming up with Special Olympics athletes to raise awareness for its ‘Favor a Neighbor’ campaign and feed local law enforcement during the month of May.
“Norma’s is proud of its enduring partnership with the Special Olympics organization and our local law enforcement,” owner Ed Murph said.“We want to continue to share the Special Olympics’ incredible message of hope and provide our hardworking local heroes with the homemade meals they deserve, particularly during these trying times.”
Every year, police partake in the ‘Law Enforcement Torch Run’ to kick off the summer games for the Special Olympics, and Norma’s annual ‘Tip A Cop’ fundraiser supports the officers that carry the flame of hope for the athletes.
Even though this year’s event has been deeply impacted by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, Norma’s is continuing its tradition of support with the expansion of its successful ‘Favor a Neighbor’ campaign that will serve free, homemade meals to local law enforcement.
Special Olympians and supporters are also encouraged to post a hand-drawn picture or a photo of them playing their favorite sport and include #FavorANeighbor in the caption.
All donations from this campaign will go directly toward free meals for first responders.
“Special Olympics Texas is honored to partner with Norma's Cafe and Law Enforcement as both continue to support our organization and our athletes. Law Enforcement is the largest grassroots fundraiser for Special Olympics Texas, but it could not happen without amazing events such as the annual Tip a Cop at Norma's Cafe locations across DFW,” Executive Director Law Enforcement Run Doug Ray said.
“As we all look for new and different ways to help and support in this difficult time, Norma's Cafe continues to be a leader in helping others. We at Special Olympics Texas salute them for everything they do in our community.”
Launched this March, the ‘Favor a Neighbor’ campaign offers people a chance to share a homemade meal from Norma’s with a neighbor or neighborhood organization in need. Customers simply just place the order and Norma’s handles the rest.
Since the program’s start in March, the institution has been able to deliver over three thousand free meals to healthcare workers, first responders, and homeless shelters as well as countless Favor deliveries to neighbors around the DFW metroplex.
