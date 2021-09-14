Communities throughout North Texas gathered together Saturday morning in commemoration of the 20-year anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
The ceremonies were those of somber reflection in cities throughout Dallas, Collin and Denton Counties, with many beginning with a moment of silence out of respect for the roughly 3,000 people who died from the attacks.
Memorial services in cities such as The Colony and Little Elm dispatched tones at 7:46 a.m., 8:03 a.m. and 8:37 a.m. to commemorate the exact times that attacks were inflicted on the World Trade Center’s North and South Towers and the Pentagon, respectively. Amid The Colony Fire Department’s ceremony, bells tolled at 8:59 a.m. and 9:28 a.m. to signify the respective collapses of the South and North Towers.
Meanwhile, fire departments in cities such as Mesquite hosted their own city-specific observances one week after participating in the Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. For this event, 25 Mesquite firefighters climbed 110 stories to honor first responders in New York who died trying to climb the same distance in the World Trade Center.
For other communities, observances were held twice over the span of a single day. Frisco’s Saturday morning ceremony, for example, was followed with a ceremonial first pitch by Frisco Fire Department’s Honor Guard at a Frisco RoughRiders game later that evening. In Plano, a pub crawl fundraiser organized by the Plano Firefighters Association was held downtown following a nearby memorial service.
First responders in other cities such as Coppell, Carrollton, Flower Mound, Lewisville and Rowlett also held ceremonies to commemorate the attacks and their destructive aftermath.
