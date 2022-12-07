North Texas has seen more vibrant leaf colors this fall; learn why with urban forester Marc Beaudoing

This year, North Texas has seen a more vibrant autumn as local trees make their transition toward dormancy.
According to Plano’s urban forester Marc Beaudoing, a combination of cool nights, sunny days and recent rainfall have created a perfect recipe for a more colorful change this fall.
“What happened in Plano this year is we had cooler nights and sunny days, which helped get good fall colors,” he said “We didn't have any harsh freezing temperatures. It was dry, but we had some rain.”
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the change in leaf color begins as the northern hemisphere sees less sunlight. Trees produce less chlorophyll, and the leaves appear less green.
The other pigments in the leaves, including the yellow hues of Xanthophyl, the bold oranges of carotenoids and the wide range in reds from anthocyanin begin to show, creating a picturesque fall landscape.
While all trees have these pigments, Beaudoing says each species has a different quantity, which causes each tree to display a different color.
While birch may appear more yellow, trees like red maple and Chinese Pistache will appear more orange, and red oak will display more red.
“We had a really good fall color year, and I think the weather we had this year is a good recipe for fall color,” Beaudoing said.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
