NWS update

The National Weather Service reports freezing drizzle and freezing rain will be widespread this morning making for icy and hazardous travel areawide. The good news is that the precipitation ends from west to east midday and into the afternoon hours with a slow improvement to travel conditions thereafter. Even if temps don't get above freezing this afternoon in your area, we will still see some erosion of the ice as it will slowly dry up once precipitation stops, according to the National Weather Service. Bridges and overpasses will be the last to improve and may stay icy into Friday morning, the NWS stated.

Tags

