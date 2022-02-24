The National Weather Service reports freezing drizzle and freezing rain will be widespread this morning making for icy and hazardous travel areawide. The good news is that the precipitation ends from west to east midday and into the afternoon hours with a slow improvement to travel conditions thereafter. Even if temps don't get above freezing this afternoon in your area, we will still see some erosion of the ice as it will slowly dry up once precipitation stops, according to the National Weather Service. Bridges and overpasses will be the last to improve and may stay icy into Friday morning, the NWS stated.
NWS reports freezing drizzle, freezing rains to be widespread Thursday morning making travel hazardous
In order to keep our delivery drivers safe and keep cars off the roadways, delivery of the Thursday print editions of the Allen American and Mesquite News will be delayed, with delivery most likely to happen on Friday as road conditions improve.
Carrollton Police Department reminds residents to stay home due to icy road conditions; shares photo of squad car in accident
The Carrollton Police Department reminds residents on its Facebook page that it is not just bridges and elevated surfaces that are dangerous this morning due to icy road conditions.
Allen Police Department reports on its social media channels Thursday morning that road conditions are worse than Wednesday, with main thoroughfares icy in addition to bridges and overpasses. APD wrote that temperatures are very low as precipitation continues falling. Though the roads may lo…
NWS reports freezing drizzle, freezing rains to be widespread Thursday morning making travel hazardous
The National Weather Service reports freezing drizzle and freezing rain will be widespread this morning making for icy and hazardous travel areawide. The good news is that the precipitation ends from west to east midday and into the afternoon hours with a slow improvement to travel condition…
With freezing weather once again gripping the north Texas region, the city of McKinney has released a list of information to residents about how they'll be impacted, including what trash service will look like.
Due to icy road conditions, all public-facing City of Carrollton facilities will close to in-person business at 6pm on Wednesday and remain closed through Thursday. This will include City Hall, Municipal Court, Animal Services and Adoption Center, both Recreation Centers, the Senior Center, …
