According to the National Weather Service, wintry precipitation will increase Wednesday evening and overnight. This time more widespread icing is expected with accumulations ranging from a few hundredths to over a quarter inch across the region.
This will make travel very hazardous tonight and into Thursday as ice should collect to some surface streets in addition to bridges and overpasses.
