The following is a media advisory sent by Plano Police Department Sunday afternoon. The statement has been edited for clarity, and a more detailed report of the incident is forthcoming.
On Sunday at approximately 12:15 pm, Plano Police Officers responded to a meet complainant incident in front of the Plano Police Department Headquarters in the 900 block 14th Street. The incident described a male, wearing a black shirt and mask, behaving erratically.
Prior to officers’ arrival, the male entered the lobby of the facility twice. Upon entering the lobby the second time, he displayed a handgun. He then raised his handgun and fired in the direction of a civilian police employee who was assisting a citizen in the lobby. The civilian employee and visitor both took shelter in a secure room off the lobby of the police department. At that time, two police officers responded from inside the building and engaged the suspect. The suspect was shot and transported by Plano Fire-Rescue. His current status is unknown.
No police employees or visitors, other than the suspect, were injured during this incident. This incident is currently being investigated by the Plano Police Crimes Against Persons Unit and the Collin County District Attorney’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.