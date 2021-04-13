Edited at 2:53 p.m. to include more information.
Emergency responders in Plano responded to a three-car collision Tuesday morning that left one passenger dead along the intersection of Park Boulevard and Independence Parkway, in front of Plano Senior High School.
The deceased has been identified as 48-year old Edward Dean Walker III of Plano.
Personnel from the Plano Police Department and Plano Fire-Rescue were dispatched to the scene at approximately 7 a.m. The collision reportedly happened after a vehicle crashed into a truck, which crossed the median and crashed into the side of the vehicle containing the now-deceased occupant.
Two passengers were transported to a local hospital, according to Plano Fire-Rescue Captain Peggy Harrell, but a Tuesday afternoon press release from Plano Police Department public information officer David Tilley said "the driver of the other vehicles [sic] did not report any injuries."
"Upon officers' arrival, they found three vehicles involved and one vehicle, a 2007 Toyota Tacoma, was on its side and the driver was trapped," the release continued. "Based on the investigation and eyewitness accounts, the driver of the Toyota truck and a 2019 Volvo were westbound in the 2900 block of W. Park Blvd. when the driver of the Toyota turned in front of the Volvo. The Toyota struck the Volvo and then spun out across the center median before striking a Chevrolet Impala that was traveling eastbound on W. Park Blvd."
Police are still investigating.
