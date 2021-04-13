Plano crash
Emergency responders in Plano responded to a three-car collision Tuesday morning that left one passenger dead in the 2200 block of Independence Parkway, in front of Plano Senior High School. Two passengers were transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

Personnel from Plano Police Department and Plano Fire-Rescue were dispatched to the scene at approximately 7 a.m. The collision reportedly happened after a vehicle crashed into a truck, which crossed the median and crashed into the side of the vehicle containing the now-deceased occupant.

Plano Police Department public information officer David Tilley said a press release is forthcoming pending a preliminary investigation from the department’s Neighborhood Traffic Unit.

This story is developing.

