James 1:27 says, "Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world."
This is the verse Mike Douris cited while discussing his work with Orphan Outreach, a Plano-based nonprofit that currently serves 13,000 orphans around the world. Douris said Orphan Outreach is a $5-6 million operation, and its ministry has expanded to countries such as Honduras, Guatemala, Kenya and Ukraine.
Douris co-founded the organization with five other people in 2007. While he retired from his post as President in January 2022, he has still remained involved in its mission and says his passion has all but dissipated.
“The hope for the future is that we just continue to improve on the quality of the work that we’re doing with orphans around the world,” Douris said.
Acting in his place as President of Orphan Outreach is Rey Diaz, who first crossed paths with the organization while he was doing missionary work in Honduras in 2007.
After his missionary work in Honduras concluded in 2012, he moved to Seattle and partnered with Douris for international humanitarian work. He officially joined the organization in 2015, and he says he and Douris spent three years strategizing on the transfer of power.
Diaz's passion for humanitarian relief among orphaned children started in 1999 during a winter break trip to Ensenada, Mexico. Then a student at the University of Florida, he aspired to go into the medical profession. As he gave aid to the residents of Ensenada, from feeding them to helping build a school, he decided that helping make a difference in the lives of vulnerable people was his true calling.
“I just knew this is what I wanted to do,” Diaz said. “[I thought], ‘This is making a real difference in the life of these kids.’”
Diaz's time as President for Orphan Outreach reached a new milestone last week as the organization hosted its Children's Hope Dinner at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The event, which was emceed by NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson and featured celebrity guest and former NFL and college football star Tim Tebow, helped raise over $500,000 for its cause.
And with more proceeds coming in from an increasing pool of loyal donors, which gives Orphan Outreach more capacity to expand its international outreach, Douris and Diaz say the organization is primed for even more growth in the coming months and years.
“We’ve got some amazing people working for us, and they’re doing just terrific jobs,” Douris said. "[I want] the opportunity to be used by the Lord to bless these kids and show them that they’re loved and be there for them – one kid at a time.”
