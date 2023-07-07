Police.jpeg

The Plano Police Department announced the arrest of a female suspect while the search for a male suspect continues Friday morning following an armed robbery incident late Thursday night.

Authorities had urged residents to stay indoors for their safety on Thursday night, but an update later confirmed that it was no longer necessary.

