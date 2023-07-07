The Plano Police Department announced the arrest of a female suspect while the search for a male suspect continues Friday morning following an armed robbery incident late Thursday night.
Authorities had urged residents to stay indoors for their safety on Thursday night, but an update later confirmed that it was no longer necessary.
According to the Plano Police Department, the two suspects were allegedly involved in a meeting to purchase a firearm. However, during the transaction, the suspects reportedly seized the opportunity to rob the seller of the gun instead.
Law enforcement officers initially spotted the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. However, the suspects quickly fled, eventually coming to a halt in the 900 block of K Avenue. Upon stopping, both suspects swiftly exited the vehicle, making their escape in opposite directions.
The Plano Police Department promptly dispatched officers to search the areas surrounding 900 K Avenue at E. Plano Parkway, as well as 10th Street and J Avenue. To aid in the search efforts, a K-9 unit and a drone were deployed to provide assistance and enhance the search capabilities of the police.
Residents were advised by Plano police to exercise caution and remain indoors if they encountered any suspicious individuals. In such instances, they were instructed to contact emergency services by dialing 911. The authorities confirmed the recovery of firearms during the course of their investigation.
As of the latest update, the Plano Police Department reported the arrest of a female suspect on Thursday night. However, the search for the male suspect involved in the armed robbery was ongoing.
The investigation into the armed robbery case remains active, and the Plano Police Department is urging anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in the resolution of the incident.
What we know right now, 2 people met up with someone to buy a gun. Then reportedly robbed the person of the gun, fled; Officer attempted to stop in the 900 block of K Avenue. We suspect they are armed, & for safety reasons, we are urging the public to stay indoors.
Armed suspects evading Officers in the area of 900 block of K Avenue at E. Plano Pkwy, 10th St and J Ave, Southwestern, 2 susp ran one north and one south. Please remain inside and call 911 if you come into contact with a suspicious person - K9, Drones and DPS101 deployed
