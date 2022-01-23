When a Jan. 15 hostage crisis in a Colleyville synagogue made international news, it brought bitter feelings for Rabbi Geoffrey Dennis of Flower Mound’s Congregation Kol Ami.
“Every rabbi in North America knows something like this could happen, so we’re all sort of mentally prepared for it. That doesn’t mean we are really fully emotionally prepared for it when it happens,” he said over the phone on Monday. “This has been our reality for some time, especially since the mass shooting at Squirrel Hill in Pennsylvania. Now it seems like every year or two, there is something – some major incident at a synagogue.”
Upon reading the news of the Congregation Beth Israel hostage crisis, Dennis immediately drove to the scene and acted as a police chaplain.
In describing the experience, Dennis said the unpredictability of the situation made passions more intense.
“The whole thing went on for about 11 hours; I think I was there for about seven of them,” he recalled. “You sit with the family, and you’re dreading the worst and hoping for the best, and nothing happens hour after hour.”
After hostage negotiations between the assailant, 44-year-old Malik Faisal Askram of Great Britain, and the FBI ensued, all four hostages were freed. Upon their release, FBI officers fatally shot Askram as they entered the synagogue.
“It’s unfortunate that someone died, but no one innocent died, and that is a great source of comfort,” Dennis said.
After the attack, Congregation Kol Ami made efforts to increase its security for the protection of its worshipers. Dennis described this endeavor as leading to a difficult, yet common conundrum for Jewish leaders: synagogues must welcome strangers with open arms, but they also must keep their guard up to protect their congregants from harm’s way.
Rabbi Benjamin Sternman of Adat Chaverim, a reform synagogue in Plano, attested to the careful consideration that comes with addressing this dilemma.
“We have two Jewish values that can be in opposition to each other – usually they are not, but it’s the welcoming of the stranger, welcoming of guests versus the saving of life,” Sternman said. “In this particular case, you have to make a decision of how much do you allow people who are strangers to come into your services versus how do you protect everybody who is there? Every congregation I know of has struggled with this for years and has tried to strike a balance.”
Still, Sternman contended that strangers of other faiths have been supportive of Adat Chaverim in the wake of the hostage crisis and that interfaith solidarity has been a significant source of comfort for him.
“You can focus on the hatred of the act, or you can focus on the love and the support that people have offered in the wake of that attack,” he said. “I prefer to look at the love and support. I had people who reached out to me from the spectrum of religious communities in North Texas and [said], ‘We are here for you,’ and I think that as we increase our interface understanding and respect and love, that that’s the way that we work against something like this happening to any religious community in the country.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.