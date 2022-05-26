In a victory for tattoo and body piercing shops looking to set up shop in Downtown Plano, the Plano City Council approved a zoning change that would make it possible.
The ordinance, which was unanimously recommended by the Plano Planning and Zoning Commission in a meeting earlier this month, would allow two tattoo and body piercing shops to operate in the Downtown Heritage District "by right."
In other words, these applicants would still need a certificate of occupancy and certification from the Texas Department of State Health Services, but they would not need to submit a request for a rezone or a specific use permit (SUP) simply by virtue of being one of the first two applicants to move forward with plans to open. Every other tattoo and body piercing shop looking to open within the Downtown Heritage District will need an SUP.
The ordinance narrowly secured a majority vote in the council, with five councilmembers voting yea and three voting nay.
The three dissenting councilmembers - Mayor Pro Tem Kayci Prince and Councilmembers Shelby Williams and Anthony Ricciardelli - contended that they supported applicants looking to open tattoo and body piercing shops in the downtown region, but critiqued the ordinance's resulting density of such businesses.
"I think it's too small of an area," Prince said, adding that she would support one tattoo shop having a by-right privilege.
Ricciardelli concurred with Prince, while Williams critiqued its by-right mechanism.
“I want to be fair, but I’m also not entirely comfortable with just saying in perpetuity to ‘by right’ for whomever can put up their sign the fastest,” Williams said.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
