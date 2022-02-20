Hopefully many of you have noticed some positive changes to the family of Star Local Media newspapers and our website, www.starlocalmedia.com, in the past few weeks.
It has been officially one month since my wife, Elizabeth, and I took over operating the 14 weekly newspapers and digital media products here at Star Local Media, and please allow me to brag on my team. I am very proud of our news reporters, sports team, business office personnel and advertising professionals who have embraced us with open arms and open minds to new ideas.
Some of those changes include adding more photo galleries to our online and print coverage. We know how much you — our faithful readers — enjoy checking out photos from around our vast and unique coverage area. Through our photo galleries, and soon-to-be increased video usage, we hope to bring to life the people and places in Star Local Media land.
The news team has also added more coverage of community events. Our focus is simple — we want our Star Local Media publications to be a reflection of the communities we serve. Yes, at times, we have to shine light on sensitive issues. We can't turn our back on topics or events that could negatively effect the lives of our readers.
But, just as important, our mission is to also cover the good that is happening every day in our cities. — and there are plenty of positive stories to share.
To accomplish this, we are adding more pages to our weekly print editions. We have dedicated pages to several important community events in the past week, published a page in all 14 papers spotlighting the high school All-State musicians in our area, and are planning a few awesome posters to celebrate some sports accomplishments in our markets. You will see more of this in 2022 and beyond.
Whether you get the newspaper on Thursdays or Sundays, we want to make sure it is a priority for you to run outside each week and pick up your newspaper from the front lawn, sidewalk or porch. Of course, it's OK to do so after you poured that first cup of coffee.
And for the other six days of the week, we want to make sure our website, www.starlocalmedia.com, is bookmarked on your phone and in your web browser. We want to make it a habit that you check it daily, if not multiple times a day, to keep up-to-date on the latest happenings. And, of course, follow your local Star Local Media publication on social media.
If you like the changes we are making, we would encourage you to consider either subscribing to your local newspaper to guarantee home delivery each week, or if you enjoy our digital products, see the box at the bottom of this article to become a STAR Supporter.
Why are we launching the STAR Supporter program? It's simple. We want to keep access to our website open. But creating the news, sports and information content you enjoy does come at a cost. We want to grow our newsroom staff, and launching the STAR Supporter program will allow us to make sure our newsroom stays funded now and in the future. It will also guarantee that we do not put our stories behind a paywall and limit access to the stories you enjoy.
So, if you appreciate the stories we publish, the news we deliver, the sports games we highlight, please consider joining our STAR Supporter team below and thank you for your loyal readership!
