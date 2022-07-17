So, I have a confession to make.
I went against a statement I made not too long ago to family and friends after these past few years and during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is serious, folks. I am breaking news here.
I went back to a movie theater.
I know, I know. Not long ago I was adamant to my friends and family that my days of driving to a local theater, sitting in line at the concession stand for an overpriced bag of popcorn and watching a movie in the dark with complete strangers were over.
But, then, this happened — "Top Gun: Maverick" was released. And this child of the 1980s just couldn't resist the urge to see the sequel of one of his favorite movies on the big screen.
And I have to admit, I loved every second of it. For decades, I loved going to the movies. Seeing a movie on a Friday or Saturday night as a teenager in the late 1980s and early 1990s was a rite of passage. Movie nights and hanging out at the mall were the pillars of our social scene. And in the years, OK decades, that followed, I still loved going to the movies. Early in my newspaper career, several members of our staff would escape on Friday afternoons and catch a movie before we had to go cover high school football games in the fall. It became a tradition.
Date nights typically included dinner and a movie, too. My first date in college with my now wife, Elizabeth, was dinner at the Cracker Barrel (we were college students in Joplin, Missouri, and the Cracker Barrel was a nice night out on our limited budgets) and a showing of "Santa Clause." Nothing says a good first date like a night of chicken fried steak followed by a Tim Allen movie. Hey, we are still married and will be celebrating our 25th anniversary later this month.
So, a few nights ago, my daughter, Rachel, who is home this summer from college, was off work so we decided it was time to return to the theater after a near three-year hiatus.
And here is what I forget about seeing a movie at a theater — you are free from distractions. It's dark. No cell phones. No chores around the house that nag at you for your attention. No dog begging to play fetch while you try and watch a movie at home.
At the theater, it is just you and the entertainment on the big screen, and I forgot how nice that is.
Sure, we love the convenience of watching movies at home. You can pause the show when needed, grab a drink or snack from the fridge anytime you want and sit on your couch free from others.
But, there is still something magical about "going to the movies." It does allow you to unplug from life and escape for a few hours.
So, if you were like me and thinking you will not return to a theater once the pandemic paused that routine for you, I urge you to reconsider. Check the showtimes, pick a movie worth seeing, and make the investment to get back in that theater seat.
I promise you will remember what you loved about it. Oh, and by the way, "Top Gun: Maverick" was amazing. 5 out of 5 stars!
