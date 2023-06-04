Here are five things to do in Plano the week of June 4:
Mondays in the Park
Join The Plano Community Band for a summer of fun, free concerts at Haggard Park starting at 7 p.m. Monday, June 5.
Bring your kids, and grand-kids to Haggard park for a fun evening under the trees.
Be ready to shake your tail feathers with the Chicken Dance… always a crowd favorite.
There will be music for all ages. On June 5, attendees can enjoy “Jazz in June”, featuring Stockton Helbing,
Lobby Hero at the Cox Playhouse
Jeff is a young security guard trying to get his life together after being thrown out of the Navy. But he is drawn into a local murder investigation involving his supervisor, a tightly wound young man called upon to bear witness against his troubled brother, and an overzealous rookie cop who finds she must stand up to her unscrupulous, seasoned partner. Truth becomes elusive and justice proves costly.
Showtimes include:
Thursday, June 8, 2023 – 8 p.m.
Friday, June 9, 2023 – 8 p.m.
Saturday, June 10, 2023 – 3 p.m.
Saturday, June 10, 2023 – 8 p.m.
Tickets range from $20 to $24. The Cox Playhouse is located at 1517 H Avenue.
Play in the Park
Join Plano Parks and Recreation from 9-10 a.m. every Tuesday from June 6 through August 1 at Willowcreek Park, 2101 Jupiter Rd. in Plano and every Thursday from June 8 through August 3 at Stimpson and Drake Park, 1212 H Ave., to play in the park.
Parks and recreation staff will offer fun, active games like limbo, tag, relay races and more.
Play in the Park is free, and no sign-up is necessary.
For more information, call 972-941-7250.
Melon Dash
Come out to the sweetest race in Texas from 7:45 a.m. – 11 a.m. June 10 at 5901 Los Rios Blvd.
This 10K, 5K & Fun Run will make some of your favorite summer memories. Oak Point Nature Preserve in Plano provides certified 10K & 5K courses, ample parking, and a great after party venue.
Stick around for the awards ceremony and enjoy activities for the kids, lots of goodies in the race’s sponsor village, ice-cold beer, and of course…watermelon.
Celebrate Global Running Day with the city of Plano from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 10 at Windhaven Meadows Park.
Global Running Day celebrates what makes running so special — camaraderie and friendship, endorphins and accomplishment, and the chance to challenge your personal limits. Whether it’s your first or 15th 5K, all runners are invited to join.
The Big Run 5K is open to runners and walkers of all abilities. It’s a chance to connect with your local Fleet Feet community, get outdoors and cross the finish line.
