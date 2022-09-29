The Plano Police Department is seeking information on a suspect caught on camera peering into a home on Sept. 14 at approximately 10:30 p.m.
The suspect was captured on video looking into the victim’s window in the area of Premier Drive and Alma Drive.
The suspect has tattoos including the name “Elijah” on his left inner forearm, tattoos on his left forearm, and tattoos on his right arm and above and below the elbow.
The Plano Police Department is seeking information to identify the suspect’s name, age, address, phone number, vehicle description or any other information that would be helpful in identifying this suspect.
Residents with any information on the suspect are encouraged to call the Plano Police Department’s Tip line at (972) 941-2148 or send an anonymous tip using tip411 to 847411.
National Night Out Parade returns
The Kings Ridge Homeowners Association will partner with the City of Plano, Plano Police and Plano Fire to emphasize how knowing your neighbors can thwart crime at its 19th annual National Night Out parade and community-wide event on Oct. 4 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Host of the city’s largest HOA-sponsored National Night Out celebration from 2010 to 2019, the Kings Ridge HOA, comprised of 579 homes, is one of only two Plano neighborhoods to have earned the city of Plano’s BEST Neighborhoods Platinum level award based on criteria that includes a neighborhood’s work involving beauty, engagement, safety and cultivating a thriving community.
Special guests: Senior officials from the City of Plano, Plano Police and Plano Fire departments, Plano Fire Station 13 crew and fire engine, the Hebron High School drum line and Miss Dallas’ Outstanding Teen 2023, Lauren Bond, from Kings Ridge, will participate in the evening’s activities.
Recognized for lifesaving efforts
Several Plano Firefighters were recognized by Medical City Plano on Tuesday for their lifesaving work on three different emergency calls: a drowning, a cardiac arrest, and an airway burn.
Each of these patients made full recoveries thanks to the prehospital interventions and care they received from your Plano Firefighters and their care teams at MCP.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
