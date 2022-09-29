News PSC.jpg
Plano Police

Plano Police seek peeping tom

The Plano Police Department is seeking information on a suspect caught on camera peering into a home on Sept. 14 at approximately 10:30 p.m.

The suspect was captured on video looking into the victim’s window in the area of Premier Drive and Alma Drive.

The suspect has tattoos including the name “Elijah” on his left inner forearm, tattoos on his left forearm, and tattoos on his right arm and above and below the elbow.

The Plano Police Department is seeking information to identify the suspect’s name, age, address, phone number, vehicle description or any other information that would be helpful in identifying this suspect.

Residents with any information on the suspect are encouraged to call the Plano Police Department’s Tip line at (972) 941-2148 or send an anonymous tip using tip411 to 847411.

