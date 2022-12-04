Here are five things to do in Plano the week of Dec. 4:
Scrooge the Musical
Come out for a North Texas Performing Arts Christmas tradition as local actors perform the classic Christmas Carol in the form of a musical. The first showing will launch at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Courtyard Theatre.
Worst of both worlds
Two comedians with very different backgrounds join together for a comedy tour bringing versatile, quick witted comedy with hilarious detailed characters and great stories. Come out to the Plano House of Comedy at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 to see Bobby Smith and Jeremy Brown in action.
Live music at Legacy West
Every Saturday night from 6-8 p.m., enjoy live performances by local musicians at the pop-up space located in front of Nike and Free People. Violinist Alan Milan will take the stage Dec. 10.
Deerfield holiday lights
Come out to the Deerfield subdivision to see a display of holiday lights through Dec. 30. Starting at 7 p.m.
People come from all over north Texas to see the dancing Santa’s, millions of twinkling lights, and larger than life displays. Deerfield Holiday Lights brings on the ultimate holiday cheer! It is recommended to visit Deerfield on less busy nights during the week. Lines on the weekends can be hours long.
Deerfield is located in northwest Plano between Preston and Coit Road. There are many entrances to Deerfield. North Star Carriages will offer carriages to viewers and recommends Deerfield homeowners book reservations. Visit dfwcarriages.com for more complete information.
Boardgame meetup
Join fellow boardgame fans for a night of fun on Dec. 7 from 6-11 p.m. at Farm and Feed. The event is open to the public and free to attend.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
