Hailey Uhle (left), Randy Dardar (center) and Key Walker (right) dress in Mardi Gras costume at Legacy Hall on Saturday.

Locals gathered for the fifth annual Mardi Gras held at Legacy Hall on Saturday.

A variety of bands played New Orleans Swing classics from Cab Calloway to Louis Armstrong in addition to popular songs. Some booths also held crawfish boils and sold King Cake to patrons. 

The Freeloaders kick off Mardi Gras celebrations at Legacy Hall with classic Mardi Gras songs like Minnie the Moocher on Saturday.
Mardi Gras celebrants create a conga line on the second floor of Legacy Hall on Saturday.
Emma Del-Gado hands out beads to Legacy Hall patrons at the fifth annual Mardi Gras celebration on Saturday.
Terrence Bradford and the Conga Square played a variety of pop and swing tunes at Legacy Hall on Saturday in celebration of Mardi Gras.
The Bobbie Fable Group played swing songs on the third floor of Legacy Hall to celebrate Mardi Gras on Saturday.
John Jay Myers sings "Summertime" at Legacy Hall in celebration of Mardi Gras on Saturday.
Plano residents and Legacy West visitors gathered to celebrate Mardi Gras at Legacy Hall Saturday.
Legacy Hall Patrons watch the Freeloaders perform swing tunes at a Mardi Gras celebration on Saturday
Legacy Hall patrons pose with some of visitors dressed in full Mardi Gras gear on Saturday.
