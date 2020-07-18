Following an announcement from the Texas Education Agency (TEA,) Plano public schools decided to hold remote only learning until September 9.
The new TEA directive allows public schools in Texas to hold virtual classes until November.
"With the rapidly changing situation with COVID-19 in Collin and Dallas counties, Plano ISD has made the decision to start the 2020-21 school year in a completely virtual environment for all students. Please know that this decision was not made lightly, but out of concern for the safety and health of all students and staff," Superintendent Sara Bonser said in the PISD announcement.
According to a draft of the district's reopening, all students will be given Chromebooks to use for assignments.
Check PlanoStar.com for updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.