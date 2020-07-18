Plano ISD logo

Following an announcement from the Texas Education Agency (TEA,) Plano public schools decided to hold remote only learning until September 9. 

The new TEA directive allows public schools in Texas to hold virtual classes until November. 

"With the rapidly changing situation with COVID-19 in Collin and Dallas counties, Plano ISD has made the decision to start the 2020-21 school year in a completely virtual environment for all students. Please know that this decision was not made lightly, but out of concern for the safety and health of all students and staff," Superintendent Sara Bonser said in the PISD announcement.

According to a draft of the district's reopening, all students will be given Chromebooks to use for assignments. 

