Get the latest on travel conditions at DFW airport due to the winter weather.
❄️WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: DFW confirms our runways are not operational while being treated for snow and ice. We anticipate reopening the first runway within the next hour. pic.twitter.com/XaCc2iNaFw— DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) February 3, 2022
Here is what WFAA is reporting:
LATEST UPDATES ❄- 500+ flights cancelled at DFW, most in the world- Major highway interchange closures- Oncor reporting around 25,000 power outagesMore: https://t.co/BdVmBfO7bd— WFAA (@wfaa) February 3, 2022
What about Dallas Love Field?
Listen here for details about how crews at #DAL are working to ensure our runway stays operational during the upcoming winter storm. 🌨️ https://t.co/LwZLw7cmTI— Dallas Love Field (@DallasLoveField) February 2, 2022
Reaction:
Travel havoc: Over 1,000 flights cancelled out of DFW today, tomorrow pic.twitter.com/9DBOw8vqs2— Chris Oberholtz (@oberholtzkc) February 3, 2022
Other weather related tweets:
⚠️The entire DFW Managed Lane System is being closed due to the impending severe winter weather storm. ⚠️In coordination with @TxDOT, we closed the managed lanes throughout the region so that we can focus our efforts and resources on the main lanes of travel. pic.twitter.com/zFKfd7lEMa— TEXpress Alerts (@TexpressAlerts) February 2, 2022
Severe winter weather has begun to impact parts of our state. Snow, sleet and freezing rain is expected across Texas over the next few days. The best advice we can give you is to stay off the roads, if you can. Visit https://t.co/lqEHtsNc0v for the latest road conditions. pic.twitter.com/0vtyEhKxHl— TxDOT (@TxDOT) February 2, 2022
Winter weather update - 8:30 a.m. (2/3/22) All Plano Recreation facilities and Plano Public Library locations will remain closed today, Thursday, February 3, 2022.Roads are very slick. Drive with extreme caution. pic.twitter.com/gfS46nzklS— City of Plano (@cityofplanotx) February 3, 2022
Due to the weather, the City of McKinney created a webpage to share modified city services, helpful info and frequently asked questions. The page will be updated as needed, so check it out for the latest info! https://t.co/ICpaS36zz4— mckinneyfire (@mckinneytxfire) February 3, 2022
