Plano - 150 Years of Excellence: Former deputy city manager Frank Turner helped set the commercial course for Plano for three-plus decades

Frank Turner

For 32 years, Frank Turner has helped Plano grow into what it is today.

While working as a planning director in Knoxville, Tennessee, Turner was told about an open position the City of Plano had for the same position in 1984. Attracted to the quality, fast growth Plano was experiencing throughout the 1980s, Turner said he wanted to help be a part of the community’s growth. Since coming to Plano, Turner has helped create the corporate community that residents and business owners enjoy today. By 2016, Turner retired from his position as Deputy City Manager for the City of Plano.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

