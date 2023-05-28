Plano - 150 Years of Excellence: Former deputy city manager Frank Turner helped set the commercial course for Plano for three-plus decades

For 32 years, Frank Turner has helped Plano grow into what it is today.
While working as a planning director in Knoxville, Tennessee, Turner was told about an open position the City of Plano had for the same position in 1984. Attracted to the quality, fast growth Plano was experiencing throughout the 1980s, Turner said he wanted to help be a part of the community’s growth. Since coming to Plano, Turner has helped create the corporate community that residents and business owners enjoy today. By 2016, Turner retired from his position as Deputy City Manager for the City of Plano.
“Plano has become a far more complex city,” Turner said. “We moved here in 1984, and Plano was kind of an Ozzie and Harriet type of city. It was a bedroom community with mom, dad, two and a half kids going to soccer games, and it was all about family life. It was a very homogeneous type of community by and large. Today, it's extremely diverse. The complexity of business has grown tremendously. More people come into Plano to work than leave to work. It is a vibrant business center that's internationally known. It has a very large number of people born from all over the world.”
Looking back at when he first came to Plano, Turner remembers how downtown was declining before the DART station brought more traffic and business to the heart of Plano.
“Downtown is very much a part of me, and it has a lot still to offer in becoming a stronger urban center,” he said. “I like the character and scale of downtown. I don't want that to change so much, but there is opportunity for business and housing downtown, as well as connecting that whole corridor at the city line development is something I'd like to see.”
When he first moved to Plano, Turner recalled only a TGI Friday’s on US 75. Since he came to Plano, he said he has seen massive growth in business and diversity among business owners.
Two pivotal moments Turner recalled include the development of Collin Creek Mall in the 1980s, which according to Turner, set the course for commercial development along US 75.
“Collin Creek was one of the top malls in the entire metroplex, attracting people from Oklahoma to shop at Collin Creek,” he said.
Another pivotal moment Turner highlighted was the development of Legacy.
“Ross Perot saw a great opportunity to develop the junction of Dallas North Tollway and 121,” Turner said. “At that time, 121 was a two lane asphalt road, and the Dallas North Tollway was a caliche road, not even a paved road. The creation of Legacy placed Plano on the map as a business center. Frito-Lay came to Legacy, then EDS, and a few years later JCPenney. The rest is history.”
In his 32 years with the city, Turner said one of the most rewarding aspects was the partnership between the city, school district and businesses community.
“The city has always recognized that way to get things done is through working with others: — developers, businesses, residents and active boards and commissions,” Turner said. “It's truly a participatory form of government. When a city stands apart from its people, it's not effective. When it stands as a reflection of its people, that's when it's in its highest form. That's what I enjoyed most about Plano.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier.
