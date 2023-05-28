Plano - 150 Years of Excellence: From a railroad stop to the heart of a community, see how downtown Plano has evolved over 150 years

To former Plano Deputy City Manager Frank Turner, a community's history is critical to its identity, as well as its future.
Since 1873, Plano’s downtown district has served as a place of commerce, as the Houston and Central Railroad brought business to farmers throughout the southwestern region of Collin County. It remained an artery of Plano’s economy through the mid 20th century, as residents shopped the many storefronts in the area and used the railroad to travel to Sherman or Dallas.
By the 1980s, downtown Plano saw an economic downturn.
“Downtown in the 1980s was not a very attractive place,” Turner said. “It was undergoing significant disinvestment and decline.”
According to Turner, most of the active storefronts were antique shops and hobby businesses. By the late 1990s, the city began seeing the transformation of downtown Plano as it stands today.
“That was largely due to the coming of DART, and people were very excited about how DART would influence the future of downtown,” Turner said.
After several discussions over the station's location and design, Turner said downtown Plano boomed.
“The East Side Village came in after the station came in,” he said. “After those two developments occurred, people became true believers in the transformation of downtown. We saw significant change in the business composition with Jorg's Café Vienna, the Filmore Pub, Hickory Park, a number of the restaurants came in, and downtown became far more active.”
As businesses came in, the downtown district saw a boom in Plano’s art scene, with the development of the Courtyard Theatre, restoration of the Cox building and restoration of the Cox Playhouse.
Haggard Park also expanded to become a public gathering space for community functions. McCall Plaza, located next to the Filmore Pub, also became a major venue in the summertime for entertainment.
“All sorts of things took place during that period, and I'm very proud to be a part of it,” Turner said.
According to Turner, McCall Plaza was created in its first iteration as a part of the Texas 150th anniversary.
“Now we're in Plano's 150th year,” Turner said. "I think downtown is very much a part of a symbolic transformation for the city from farm town bedroom community to a vibrant urban center. It really reflects that transformation for the various stages of Plano's growth. When I came to Plano, downtown was in pretty bad shape at that point.”
While Plano City Hall was encouraged to move out of downtown, the city council at the time chose to remain an anchor of the heart of its community.
“To me, a community's history is critical to its identity, as well as its future,” Turner said. “I saw some great possibilities downtown. A lot of people cherished downtown. Fortunately, city council and leaders like Pat Evans saw the great possibilities of downtown and the potential downtown had.”
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.