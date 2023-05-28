Residents who call the west side of Plano home may know of the Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Center.
But do you know who Tom Muehlenbeck is?
The namesake of that center had served the city of Plano from 1987 through 2011, helping Plano through one of its fastest periods of growth.
Across four states, former Plano City Manager Tom Muehlenbeck helped several cities grow and develop in a career spanning several decades. Between Kansas, Georgia, Virginia and Texas, Muehlenbeck has helped lead towns as small as a 10,000 population to cities the size of Austin shape and strengthen their identities.
“It's very humbling seeing how Plano has evolved,” Muelhenbeck said. “I cannot stress enough that the role of the previous city managers before myself and the tremendous councils I had were just wonderful. It was a very impressive arrangement. I was very happy to have served this community. I consider it a privilege.”
When Muehlenbeck first came to Plano, he said the population and growth in residential, retail and office space had seen significant changes.
“As far as the council itself, I was always very benefited by the fact that the councils were always professional and always seemed to know the right questions to ask,” Muehlenbeck said. “They were supportive of staff.”
When looking back on his career, Muehlenbeck highlighted Y2K as a key moment when city staff awaited a potential digital collapse — a collapse that never happened.
“We spent the night in the communications room eating pizza and waiting for disaster to strike,” Muehlenbeck said. “We saw it started in Australia, and they succeeded. It kept moving west, and I think we gave up around 12:30… It came together just beautifully.”
Muehlenbeck also looks back with pride for the city hiring the right staff to ensure Plano grew past council’s vision.
“We did it all as a team and took the city forward,” he said. “It was never a job. It was a real joy.”
As Plano reaches its 150th birthday milestone, Muehlenbeck recognized that the city will be a little more limited as it reaches redevelopment mode, going back infilling key areas left by past developers.
“The legacy I would like to leave is that I was ethical, that we hired some of the best people in the country to help administer the city, that we were fair, that we lifted the city in a very strong financial position,” Muehlenbeck said.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
