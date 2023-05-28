It was in 1969 that a 9-year-old by the name of John Muns moved to a then bedroom community of Dallas.
The bedroom community of Dallas was the then small town of Plano, with a population of nearly 18,000 and a landscape consisting of predominantly farmland and suburban houses. Around 50 years later, Muns assumed the role of mayor, leading the city through a transition in development.
Since moving to Plano, the Muns family has made it a mission to serve its community through the city and school district.
James N. Muns ran for Plano City Council in the 1980s and became mayor of Plano from 1992-1996. At that time, John Muns returned from college and served on the Plano ISD Board of Trustees in 1993.
“If you expect a lot from your community, your community expects you to give back,” John Muns said. "That was the mentality the Muns family had, and it continues to this day.”
To Muns, a major attraction for Plano before its extensive growth was the quality of education from its school district.
“Even way back then, the schools were great, and it was a refreshing change from Dallas,” he said. “A lot of the reason Plano's growth occurred is due to the quality education that existed in Plano and the real opportunities for what at that time was a bedroom community of Dallas.”
Muns credited H. Wayne Hendrick as a, “real stalwart in creating an excellent education environment in Plano.”
A tradition and mentality of making sure all students received a quality education helped launch Plano into a city and district of excellence, Muns said.
“Plano is viewed all across the country to get a great education,” he said. “I think they benefit our community whose kids go to school there, and we're good partners with the district too, because companies come to Plano for the business-friendly environment and for the quality education their employees will move to. When companies move to Plano, they know their employees will have a quality education. That's a key attraction to a lot of companies in Plano.”
Over the last 50 years, the community has evolved tremendously. In the 1980s and 1990s, Plano saw significant development that helped establish its role in North Texas as a major shopping and corporate community. While Plano had Collin Creek Mall on the east side of Plano near US-75, it aimed to have a second major mall on the west side to build its commercial base off the Dallas North Tollway. The development of Willow Bend Mall in the west helped create significant growth opportunities, Muns said. “Once we got on the map in having two large, major malls, that was a big part of Plano growing at the time,” he said.
Another pivotal moment was the opening of Plano East High School in the early 1980s.
“It caused a lot of controversy because people wanted to have that one high school town,” Muns said. “It was inevitable that we were going to grow too much too fast to have all of our students in one high school. It became well accepted, once we did it. I think that provided another opportunity for more migration to Plano.”
Muns credits the city’s leadership in the 1970s through the 1990s and early 2000s for its foresight and providing a model of growth to make Plano a "City of Excellence."
“I give our forefathers a lot of credit for doing a lot of the infrastructure work that quite frankly a lot of people questioned in the '70s and '80s,” Muns said.
As North Texas continues to grow more than two decades into the 21st Century, Muns said Plano's city leadership aims to continue its partnership with other cities to ensure residents and businesses have access to several resources and amenities.
“We're really good partners,” Muns said. “We know that all North Texas is benefitting from the migration to this region. A lot of people don't know that a company went from Plano to Frisco or from McKinney to Allen then Plano. Most people just see it as one giant metroplex and don't really think about where the borders are. We work with our neighbors from the north and south to continue helping our region be successful and thrive. Plano has an identity that we have stuck to for the last 40 years, and it's been really beneficial to the city."
While other cities in North Texas are experiencing growth, Muns has focused on keeping Plano relevant among its neighbors by encouraging a strong, well-maintained infrastructure and quality of life to attract new businesses and residents.
“I use the word relevant, because I want to make sure the attraction to Plano being live work and play, those opportunities continue to flourish and more people want to be here in Plano,” Muns said. “We have those opportunities to provide that quality of life weare so proud of today. I just want to continue keeping Plano as a real destination for families and companies who move here.”
