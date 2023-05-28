Plano roundup 012222

Plano Mayor John Muns says, "If you expect a lot from your community, your community expects you to give back. That was the mentality the Muns family had, and it continues to this day.”
It was in 1969 that a 9-year-old by the name of John Muns moved to a then bedroom community of Dallas.

The bedroom community of Dallas was the then small town of Plano, with a population of nearly 18,000 and a landscape consisting of predominantly farmland and suburban houses. Around 50 years later, Muns assumed the role of mayor, leading the city through a transition in development.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

