A rendering of the future Collin Creek Mall development. 
Mark Israelson

Over the last four years, current Plano City Manager Mark Israelson has helped Plano transition its focus from growth to redevelopment.

Joining the city in 1999, Israelson has worked in a number of capacities including with Plano’s customer utility services department, working with the policy and government relations department, then several positions within the city manager's office before becoming city manager in 2019.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

