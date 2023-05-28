Over the last four years, current Plano City Manager Mark Israelson has helped Plano transition its focus from growth to redevelopment.
Joining the city in 1999, Israelson has worked in a number of capacities including with Plano’s customer utility services department, working with the policy and government relations department, then several positions within the city manager's office before becoming city manager in 2019.
“Plano has evolved quite a bit over the last several years, largely due to a pandemic and reaching a stage where redevelopment is starting to become a more significant piece of the landscape,” Israelson said.
He cited Collin Creek Mall as an example of a significant community reinvestment that will transform an iconic piece of real estate into something that will be reimagined for the future of Plano. After reworking some the development plans for the incoming Collin Creek Mall mixed use development, final plats for 402 single family houses, 25 common areas and a vacant lot were approved at a recent meeting of Plano's Planning and Zoning Commission.
“I think its redevelopment has really sent an important message to the community and to the region about Plano's willingness to be a vibrant community with amazing neighborhoods, great corporations and a quality of life issued in the DFW area,” Israelson said.
While Plano has reached a point of redevelopment, its neighboring cities are continuing to grow with new businesses and developments filling in green space.
“I think keeping Plano competitive takes a lot of balancing of excellence across the board,” Israelson said.
Among Plano’s top priorities, Israelson highlighted services like public safety, its parks and libraries, affordability of Plano among rising housing costs and balancing that affordability with the rising costs of offering certain services.
“We think that's unique to Plano compared to everywhere else,” he said. “We do a lot of services in an excellent manner. That helps set us apart as an excellent city.”
Despite the challenges that COVID-19 pandemic posed a year into Israelson’s tenure as city manager, he reflected on the rewarding feeling of hiring staff like Plano Police Chief Ed Drain, Plano Economic Development Director Doug Macdonald and the city's Policy and Government Relations Director Andrew Fortune, as well as helping maintain key amenities to residents while ensuring their safety during difficult times like the pandemic.
“I realize that I am the person in the organization who has a very distinct role, but nothing is done without a team effort,” Israelson said. “I am very proud of the team effort we have. I always speak with a lot of pride about how things are going in Plano, understanding we still have a lot of work going on and a lot of work to do. The work continues on no matter what, but I think our approach to that and our approach to staying hungry, humble and responsive to meet the needs of the community is something we take a lot of pride in, and knowing we have that level of effort makes me very proud of the organization.”
As Plano reaches its 150th milestone, Israelson said that staying true to the community’s values will be most important.
“That balance between having great neighborhoods, as well as being a business-minded city that has corporations here, is very important and key to who we are,” he said. “As Plano passes 150 and heads to 200, we need to keep our values intact as we move forward.”
Israelson said he would like the city to continue being adaptable to changing environments and needs of our community over the next 50 years.
“It's an honor and privilege to be the manager of this community,” he said. “It's a position of great responsibility, but it's an amazing view of this community. I am constantly in awe of the people, the businesses and the residents in the way we come together as a community to address opportunities, challenges and everything in between. It's a great community to be a part of.”
