Plano - 150 years of excellence: Learn how the Douglass community helped shape Plano's diverse culture

In 1965, the Plano High School Wildcats won their first ever state championship, just one year after integrating with the city’s all-black Frederick Douglass School. On Friday, the district invited the team’s surviving members and family to John Clark Stadium to be honored on the field prior to the school’s homecoming game against McKinney Boyd High School.
Beginning in 1860, Plano’s homogeneous community began diversifying with the arrival of Andy Drake, the first free African American to move to Plano.
A forefather of Plano’s Black community and founder of one of Plano’s largest families, Drake fathered eight sons and five daughters who married into the Stimpson and Huguley families, according to the Plano Black History Museum.
Plano's Black community would play a vital role in the economy, as farming, logging, slaughter houses, cotton gins and flour mills helped fuel commerce. During the great depression of the 1930s, some businesses shut down, leading to Black entrepreneurs starting their own businesses. According to the Plano Public Library, Will Jones operated a moving business, John Wallace ran a charcoal-making and hauling business, Calvin Pinkston was a veterinarian, Henry and Nancy Burks found success running a boarding house, Uncle Turley was Plano’s sole cobbler and Tom Green ran the most successful café in Plano.
While a largely peaceful community, segregation still plagued Plano, as the community’s all-Black school opened in 1896, in connection with the Shiloh Baptist Church and was later closed in 1900 with no apparent reason, according to the Plano Public Library.
Around the year 1900, the African American community of Plano began to establish itself in what is known today as the Douglass Community. John “Bud” Thornton, whose house is at 900 13th Street, was a successful businessman and one of the first African Americans to purchase land in Plano.
Plano would go without a public school for Black children until 1904, when the Plano Independent School District (PISD) opened is own all-Black school, according to the library. Eventually, the district overtook all remaining private all-Black schools until integration in 1964, when Douglass High School students were offered an option to attend Plano High School. The Plano High School football team would win the state championship in 1965, a year after integration began. The Douglass School would close in 1968 as Plano ISD became a fully integrated district.
In 1978, Thomas Elementary School would open to honor James Lawrence Thomas, a humanitarian and 60-year resident of Plano who opened the city’s first laundry business, and who served as Plano’s first Black fireman and helped keep Downtown Plano a clean community.
In 1998, Hightower Elementary School opened to honor John F. and Myrtle Hightower, to key educators for Plano ISD, serving as teachers and counselors for many years.
John Hightower taught science at Douglass High School before serving as a counselor in the Special Services Department, Director of Special Services, and Coordinator of Ethnic Relations.
Myrtle Hightower served on many committees and boards throughout Plano and has been honored with numerous awards. She was selected as one of Plano ISD’s 100 Heroes for her service to the community.
The foundation laid by Plano’s forefathers of all backgrounds helped shape Plano into the diverse community that it is today.
