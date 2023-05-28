 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured spotlight

Plano - 150 years of excellence: Learn how the Douglass community helped shape Plano's diverse culture

  • 0
Douglass Community 1

Beginning in 1860, Plano’s homogeneous community began diversifying with the arrival of Andy Drake, the first free African American to move to Plano.

A forefather of Plano’s Black community and founder of one of Plano’s largest families, Drake fathered eight sons and five daughters who married into the Stimpson and Huguley families, according to the Plano Black History Museum.

In 1965, the Plano High School Wildcats won their first ever state championship, just one year after integrating with the city’s all-black Frederick Douglass School. On Friday, the district invited the team’s surviving members and family to John Clark Stadium to be honored on the field prior to the school’s homecoming game against McKinney Boyd High School.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Star Local Media

Allen American

Carrollton Leader

Celina Record

Coppell Gazette

Flower Mound Leader

Frisco Enterprise

Lake Cities Sun

Lewisville Leader

Little Elm Journal

McKinney Courier Gazette

MesquiteNews

Plano Star Courier

Rowlett Lakeshore Times

The Colony Courier Leader

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred