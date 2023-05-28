Plano - 150 Years of Excellence: Rutledge Haggard defines Plano's growth west over the last 87 years as ‘steady’ and ‘unreal’

Throughout the 87 years Rutledge Haggard has lived in Plano, he has seen major changes as growth in the "City of Excellence" moved steadily west.
From kindergarten to his senior year, Haggard recalls being the first student on and the last student off the bus, while attending school at what is now the Cox building, 10 miles away from his home.
Except for two years, where he lived on Avenue O in downtown Plano, Haggard said he has lived in the same area where he was born and raised.
“I was born and raised just 100 yards away from here. I haven’t move far,” he said during an interview at the Haggard Party Barn, located north of Windhaven Pkwy and east of the Dallas North Tollway. The Haggard farm property is one of the last, larger plots of undeveloped land in Plano, stretching from Windhaven north to Spring Creek Pkwy.
Following his time serving in the military and pursuing an education, Haggard came back to Plano to farm with his father.
In a city of 1,275 residents at the time in Plano, Haggard recalls not seeing a residential top until the mid-1960s.
“From the mid-1960s and on, the change was unreal,” Haggard said. “The roads out here where I lived, at the time were all gravel and mud roads. Even where they built Plano Senior High School, Park Road was still just a gravel road. That street was paved while the school was built. There's been a lot of change here in my 87 years in Plano.”
While unreal, Haggard said Plano’s growth west remained steady.
“There was a big change from the mid-1950s to the mid '60s, and from there, it's been a gradual growth going forward,” Haggard said. “It probably seems really fast for other people, but for me it was a steady growth. When EDS announced they were moving here, that was probably a pivotal point for Plano. JCPenney and Frito-Lay were also probably pivotal points.”
Following the development of EDS, Haggard said his family hired an engineer to work with the city and Perot to develop a comprehensive plan that would stretch from Coit Road to the western border of the city.
“We woke up and realized that when he moved EDS out here, it was no longer going to be farmland,” Haggard said. “It was going to be converted into something else.”
Since settling in Plano in 1856, the Haggard family has given back to its community, helping Plano ISD grow into the district of excellence it’s known as today.
“Plano has always been good to us, and in return, we'd like to do something to help Plano,” Haggard said. “I served on the school board for 18 years, and my dad served for 13 years. My two uncles served on the school board. I don't think we ever had a family member that was on the city council or planning and zoning. Most of our work has been with the schools.”
Haggard said the school district’s growth in Plano has been fascinating, as David Griffin and H. Wayne Hendrick worked together to meet the growing need of quality education in the community.
“Plano did a great job planning for the future,” Haggard said. “All the time I served on the school board and with all the growth I saw, they never had a temporary building. They always had buildings ready as the community grew. We're going to have some major changes because of the age of the city and some of the buildings. I would like to see the city and schools continue to look toward the future and plan what they want to do.
