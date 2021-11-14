The 2021 Comprehensive Plan was approved in a unanimous vote by Plano City Council in a Monday meeting.
This development plan follows an interim 1986 plan that became effective following the dissolution of the Plano Tomorrow plan, which was discarded by the city following a five-year legal challenge.
Council members contended that the plan was not perfect but nonetheless a step in the right direction.
“This is a plan of compromise, and all of you have said that,” Plano Mayor John Muns said to his colleagues. “Not everything in it is perfect, but it’s time for us to move forward. It’s time for us to go to work, have a comprehensive plan that we can work with and really get back to work.”
The 2021 Comprehensive Plan was drafted following 18 months of deliberation with Plano’s Planning and Zoning Commission and a Comprehensive Plan Review Committee comprised of two council liaisons and 16 members appointed by the council.
Information on the plan can be found online at planocompplan.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.