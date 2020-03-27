As of Friday morning, there are 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Plano, according to the city.
The number jumped by 11 people from Thursday to Friday.
There have been 88 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County. The health department said 17 people have successfully recovered, eight are hospitalized, and 52 remain in home isolation.
There has been 1 confirmed death associated with COVID-19 in Collin County. The death occurred March 18 in Plano.
There are 95 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County.These are people who may have been in contact with someone who contracted the virus.
Plano residents who have been diagnosed with the virus are between the ages of 20 and 79. A majority of cases are from people who have no recent travel history.
Eight individuals who contracted the illness have recovered. The rest are being monitored.
