The City of Plano has until April 10 to put its hat into the ring for an all-new form of transportation in the metroplex.
At a March 21 Plano City Council meeting, Planning and Engineering Manager Brian Shewski updated council on how the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) launched an initiative last year to look at alternative transportation methods in high-traffic areas.
While the city initially looked at a company called Jpod to work on possibly bringing gondolas to the city, the deal fell through. Swyft Cities, a separate gondola company, came to NCTCOG and has talked with multiple cities about piloting a gondola system somewhere in the metroplex. Plano is one of those cities.
Swyft Cities is a next generation mobility and transit company that connects commuters to key destinations via aerial public transit. Starting as a Google project to connect employees to different parts of the company’s business campus in Silicon Valley and surrounding communities, the project eventually grew to become its own business.
Two prototypes were created at a Google Warehouse in Silicon Valley and Swyft Cities’ engineering partners in New Zealand.
“Our project exceeded all of its goals in terms of its cost, sustainability and user experience,” Swyft Cities spokesperson Leonard Lee said. “Now, the system is what we call a smart gondola.”
Swyft Cities expands the gondola concept from a point-to-point system to an autonomous technology allowing gondolas to take users from one point to any point within the system. The gondola can move nonstop, bypassing all other stations to deliver commuters to their destinations.
Swyft Cities connected with NCTCOG after its Certification of Emerging Reliable Transportation Technology (CERTT) program launched.
“NCTCOG recognized that even with their transportation plans that go to 2045, the metroplex is one of the fastest-growing regions in the county, and they were seeing that with their existing plans for roads, the area would become increasingly congested despite their plans,” Lee said. “The intention of the CERTT program, from our understanding, is to attract next generation or advanced transportation technologies to the metroplex.”
While Swyft has two working prototypes, Lee said this will be the first operating public transit system produced by Swyft Cities.
The area Shewski proposed to council at the meeting included connecting Legacy Town Center and Legacy West to nearby developments including Granite Park, Grandscape in the Colony and Stonebriar Mall in Frisco.
Lee said that if gondolas were installed around the Legacy West area, Swyft Cities would eliminate traffic constraints by dropping commuters right at the door of their destination.
“If you started your evening at Legacy West but wanted to move over to Legacy Town Center, it would be troublesome to drive or walk between these destinations,” Lee said. “That's where we think Swyft Cities provides benefit. You can move easily between parts of a neighborhood.”
Plano City Council gave direction to submit its application to NCTCOG to be considered as a pilot city for gondolas.
After April 10, the deadline for all cities to submit an application, Swyft Cities will work with NCTCOG to select its semifinalists. The two entities will work with these semifinalists over the next several months to determine the best site to pilot these gondolas. Each city will undergo a feasibility study to better understand which location best suits Swyft Cities’ gondolas.
Lee said cost and timelines could vary depending on location, existing obstacles, land rights and layout, among other factors.
Once installed, Lee said one of the paramount concerns of the gondolas will be security. Each station and vehicle will be monitored to ensure all commuters have safe passage from one destination to another. Additionally, Lee highlighted how Swyft Cities plans to encourage sustainability on three fronts.
With self-propelled electric vehicles, the gondolas will be zero-emission, with lower energy usage than other forms of transportation, Lee said. When installing infrastructure, Swyft Cities plans to use lightweight materials that will be less invasive to surrounding properties, compared to installing road, monorail or overpass transportation methods.
“There are huge savings there from body carbon — the environmental cost for building all that infrastructure,” Lee said.
A third aspect is land use.
“Cars have their place,” Lee said. “They are an important part of the transportation ecosystem, but if a neighborhood is too crowded with too many cars and has too much parking, that becomes a sustainability cost from building and maintaining a parking lot and land use. That land could be repurposed for housing, retail or office space.”
Lee compares Swyft Cities’ gondolas to an Uber with a commuter’s ability to reserve a gondola through the company’s app.
“We hope to reduce congestion by getting vehicles off the road and people in the air,” Lee said. “We think this mobility, being able to move people around their neighborhoods, will improve access to allow people to make greater, more convenient use of retail, entertainment and healthcare.”
Lee said Swyft Cities also aims to interface with other public transport providers like DART to allow more commuters to access key destinations.
“We also hope to encourage additional development,” he said. “If we make an entire district more accessible, hopefully there are more opportunities to develop the area economically.”
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.