Gondolas.jpg
Courtesy of Swyft Cities

The City of Plano has until April 10 to put its hat into the ring for an all-new form of transportation in the metroplex.

At a March 21 Plano City Council meeting, Planning and Engineering Manager Brian Shewski updated council on how the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) launched an initiative last year to look at alternative transportation methods in high-traffic areas.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments