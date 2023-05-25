Plano City Hall.jpg

The Plano City Council approved 20 members to the city's short-term rental task force Monday evening, bringing the community closer to a decision on how short-term rentals will be governed.

The board will consist of 20 community members, chaired by Phil Dyer. The task force will begin meeting in June to discuss how the community can move forward in its efforts to regulate Plano’s short-term rentals.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

