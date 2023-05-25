The Plano City Council approved 20 members to the city's short-term rental task force Monday evening, bringing the community closer to a decision on how short-term rentals will be governed.
The board will consist of 20 community members, chaired by Phil Dyer. The task force will begin meeting in June to discuss how the community can move forward in its efforts to regulate Plano’s short-term rentals.
Discussions regarding a task force began April 10 during a Plano City Council pre-meeting. Some council members said they would like the committee to focus on garnering different perspectives rather than making recommendations to council. Additionally, council vied for a diverse array of backgrounds, professions and housing to ensure the city received well-rounded feedback.
On May 8, the city issued a year-long ban on new short-term rentals to better understand how many existing short-term rentals conducted business in Plano and to discuss the best system to enforce a registration process and certain codes to ensure residents were not as affected by these businesses.
While several residents have called for an outright permanent ban or very strict regulation on short-term rentals, the city has moved at a cautious pace to prevent a lawsuit and potential noncompliance with the state. Council is slated to meet June 26 to discuss a registration process for short-term rentals.
Two community surveys have launched to garner community input regarding the impact short-term rentals have on their day-to-day lives.
Results from the community surveys aim to assist the newly appointed short-term rental task force, in addition to in-person and virtual town halls, slated to be held over the summer.
After reviewing the survey results and citizen input from the town hall meetings, the task force will work with city staff to make recommendations to the planning and zoning commission and city council for new short-term rental regulation. Those recommendations are currently expected in late summer or early fall, the city said on its short-term rental website.
Following community feedback, the short-term rental task force is slated to meet again in the fall to discuss the commission and council’s feedback. An additional in-person and virtual town hall, slated for the spring of 2024, will be held to garner more feedback on options and a final recommendation will be presented for consideration by the planning and zoning commission and city council.
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.