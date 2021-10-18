The city of Plano named Daniel Prendergrast as Director of Public Works. Dan has worked with the city since December 2015, when he began serving as Community Investment Program Engineering Manager. In December 2018, he took on the role of Assistant Director of Public Works.
He is a passionate public servant with successful leadership experience related to people, projects and program management. Dan has a proven record of accomplishment for increasing productivity and reducing costs while also improving customer service on municipal construction projects.
His accomplishments with the city of Plano are lengthy and impressive. He created and implemented the first citywide pavement management program in 2019. That same year, he also developed the city’s first proactive street pothole repair program, which led to faster repair response times and the repair of 3,600 potholes in three months.
He replaces long-time Director of Public Works Gerald Cosgrove, who died in August.
