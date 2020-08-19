The Plano City Council approved setting a proposed ad valorem tax rate at 44.82 cents per $100 of appraised value during its Saturday budget work session.
The rate is the same rate the council approved for the 2019-20 budget, but due to a presented drop in average home property values, the average home is expected to see a $16 reduction in a tax bill payment to the city this year.
“We think that is meaningful and in recognition of what’s going on with COVID-19 and the economic downturn,” City Manager Mark Israelson said at the meeting.
Councilman Rick Smith noted that people might see an overall increase in tax bills because the city only controls its own tax rate.
“Please don’t yell at our staff and the city of Plano if your rate does go up,” Smith said. “Please look at where the rate went up, where the taxes went up, not at the city of Plano’s level.”
Israelson said the city’s rate is blended into a consolidated tax bill and that it makes up just under 20% of the overall bill.
“We think that during this time, that where we have this budget positioned, our programs and services will remain intact,” he said. “We will be able to focus on keeping our good employees.”
Ad valorem taxes are the city’s largest revenue source, according to the city manager’s recommended 2020-21 budget. This year, property taxes are expected to bring about 48.4% of general fund revenues, according to the recommended budget.
The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a slowdown of how much of the appraisal roll has been certified. Normally, by mid-July, 95% of the appraisal roll would have been certified, Budget Director Karen Rhodes-Whitley said. As of the Saturday meeting, only 60% of the appraisal roll had been certified because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to her presentation.
“They had to completely close down the ARB (Appraisal Review Board) hearings where citizens protest their rates,” she said.
Rhodes-Whitley said the final tax roll would not be received until October.
“They’re all doing the best they can,” she said.
At an Aug. 13 budget town hall meeting, Rhodes-Whitley said appraised property values are as of Jan. 1 each year, and that the decrease in average home property values, as determined by the Collin Central Appraisal District, had therefore happened prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Property values impacted by COVID-19 will not be recognized until January 2021 and therefore will show up in the (20)21-22 fiscal year budget,” she said.
The city has scheduled a public hearing on the proposed tax rate for Sept. 14, the same day the City Council is set to adopt the tax rate.
