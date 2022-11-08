Red Cross.jpg

Aquatics Supervisor Chris Alban, center, was awarded a Red Cross Certificate of Merit for his off-duty lifesaving efforts. 

 Courtesy of Chris Alban

Chris Alban was awarded a Red Cross Certificate of Merit at an Oct. 24 Plano City Council meeting for his efforts in saving a woman from drowning while off duty.

While honeymooning in Mexico in April, Alban said he and his wife had been at the pool when a woman who was face down in the pool had bumped into one of his friends.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

