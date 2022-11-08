Chris Alban was awarded a Red Cross Certificate of Merit at an Oct. 24 Plano City Council meeting for his efforts in saving a woman from drowning while off duty.
While honeymooning in Mexico in April, Alban said he and his wife had been at the pool when a woman who was face down in the pool had bumped into one of his friends.
“I thought that was kind of weird for an adult to swim up and bump into people,” he said. "You usually expect that with a kid. Because she was face down, I yelled out to her to take a breath, maybe three times. On the third time, my wife grabbed her on the wrist, and she didn't flinch. I realized she was in trouble.”
After getting her near an exit, Alban had checked her airways and was about to begin chest compressions to keep her blood flowing when he noticed her eyes begin to open.
“I was so glad she was alive and coherent,” Alban said. “I put her in the recovery position, monitored her for a while until the resort staff took over. At that point, when we rolled her over, she had blue hands, blue lips, foam in the mouth, so we're happy she's breathing, alive and can spend more time with her family.”
Since the age of 15, Alban has worked in aquatics, starting as a part-time life guard before becoming full-time as an aquatic supervisor for the city of Plano.
“I guess my whole life I've been training for situations like this,” he said. “I just happened to be in the right place at the right time to help this lady. My training for the Red Cross kicked in, and that helped this lady out.”
Alban said that when in stressful lifesaving situations, two important components are to remain calm and trust the training.
“It's a stressful situation when it happens,” he said. “Everyone responds differently. The calmer you can stay in any situation, you can keep your adrenaline at bay in a certain way.”
Alban said that those who feel that they do not have enough training can explore different avenues to take basic CPR classes or get certified.
“It's an honor to receive such a prestigious award through the Red Cross,” Alban said. “I thank a lot of people for where I am now, like the trainers and educators for what I know now. If it happened again, obviously I wouldn't hesitate to jump in and help somebody else out. It's cool to say that I was able to do this in an off-duty setting.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.